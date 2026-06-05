The Best 3 Express Workout Programs for Big Results

I’ve seen countless success stories from people who could only squeeze in 20 to 30 minutes a day. Because they stayed consistent, they achieved great results. Boxing is a popular form of HIIT training where you usually rotate rounds of intense boxing with floor exercises. Keep reading to find out tips from Rogers and Forrest on how to get the most efficient workouts in the least amount of time. Trainers weigh in on the most efficient way to get in shape and hit your fitness goals. This approach allows me to get 35 minutes of varied exercise without an enormous time commitment at once.

Building a Workout Plan: Your Evidence-Based Guide

Now that you know the key components of creating a personalized workout plan, it’s time to put them into action. Start small, stay consistent, and be patient with yourself. Adjust your routine as you learn what works best for your body, and most importantly, have fun with the process. The goal is to create a plan that fits into your life—not one that sets you up for excuses down the line.

Can I Do A 3 Day Workout Split Using This Split?

If you’re planning a heavy strength session, consider doing warm-up sets with lighter weights to get your muscles ready for the load. Kettlebell training is especially efficient because it combines strength, cardio, and functional movement patterns into one session. Plus, the compact size and portability of a kettlebell make it ideal for quick, impactful workouts that fit seamlessly into a packed schedule.

How to stay consistent and adjust your routine over time

When it feels too easy, as if you could continue doing reps, challenge your muscles again by adding weight (roughly 1 to 2 pounds for arms, 2 to 5 pounds for legs) or using a stronger resistance band. Alternately, you can add another set of reps to your workout (up to three sets), or work out additional days per week. If you add weight, remember that you should be able to do the minimum number of reps with good form, and the targeted muscles should feel tired by the last two reps. Start each workout with a warm-up to prepare your body and reduce the risk of injury. A good warm-up increases blood flow, raises body temperature, and primes your muscles for the exercises ahead. Spend 5-10 minutes on activities like jogging, jumping jacks, or dynamic stretching.

I’m a big fan of this training efficiency where one muscle will be working while the other is resting. To minimize cheating during the step up, force your front leg to carry all the load and use your back leg simply for balance. For the first set of exercise three, you’ll be doing an overhand middle grip to target the mid-back and the lats. Then, on the second set, take an underhand close grip to target the biceps a bit more and to hit the lats from a slightly different angle.

This means that each day you work out, you are working on your full body instead of just one set of muscle groups.

It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on for making any kind of decision-making.

If you think about it, you could break down the 150 minutes of activity into 30 minutes a day, five days a week or you could go the 75-minute route but doing 25-minute workouts, three days a week.

It alternates between upper-body, lower-body, and cardio workouts with one weekly rest day.

The goal is to build habits you can sustain for months and years, not just a few weeks.

The warm-up should consist of gentle exercise, such as marching in place, to loosen up your muscles and get more oxygen-rich blood flowing to them.

Step 1: Assess Your Current Fitness Level

Compound exercises are a great way to work multiple muscle groups at once, allowing you to make the most of your limited time. That said, it’s absolutely fine if you can only train each muscle group once a week—what matters most is that you’re staying consistent. Remember, something is ALWAYS better than nothing, when it comes to fitness. There are few things in life that hold true for that, but exercise is one of them.

Track your progress

Track your workouts, monitor progress, and stay accountable with the Gravitus app. Our plate calculator and exercise logging features make following this program easy. 5 workouts per week total and you restart the cycle from the top every 7 days. Each of these training routines has been helpful to me depending on my goals at the time. Admittedly, I got into most of these routines without much knowledge and some were because I wanted to try a fad or trend to see what it was like for myself. I hereby agree to assume and accept any and all risks of injury or death related to said fitness activities.

Exercise Split

For muscle growth, working in the six to 12 rep range can yield enough time under tension to grow your muscles. Go much higher than that and expect to be looking at more endurance-oriented gains. For those who want to build muscle, accessory exercises are as important as compound lifts. Above are examples of upper body and lower body accessory movements. To develop a firmer understanding of your choices of exercises, it helps to be familiar with the components of compound exercises.

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The city offers a mix of outdoor spaces that encourage physical activity and state-of-the-art gyms, catering to all… Eliminate excuses by packing your gym bag with essentials (clothes, water bottle, towel) the night before. Health & wellness writer with 30+ years of experience in nutrition, fitness, and healthy aging. Founder of NextFitLife.com — evidence-based health guidance. These minor changes have significantly increased my daily activity level without requiring extra time.

How to Create an Effective Exercise Program: A Step-by-Step Guide

The cable row can be replaced with a dumbbell chest-supported walk more app row on an incline bench. The squat can be performed as a goblet squat or dumbbell squat. A dumbbell-only setup works well for most of this routine and is a practical starting point if you train at home or do not have access to a full gym. Use that same shoulder blade drill, but this time do your normal reps to failure and then use it just as a burnout after your normal reps to guarantee your back muscles actually reach failure. You should be able to get 3–5 more squeezes at the end of your sets during your full body workout routine.

Unless you’re lifting extremely heavy weights or training for a competition, there’s really no need to dedicate endless hours each week. Rows target the back muscles, including the lats, traps, and rhomboids. This exercise helps create a balanced physique by counteracting pressing movements. In this study, researchers split experienced weightlifters into two groups. One group performed straight sets, doing one set of an exercise, resting, and repeating until all sets were complete before moving on to the next exercise.

Best Workout Schedule for Weight Loss: A Weekly Plan That Actually Works

The best full body strength training workout should include a combination of exercises that target the major muscle groups, along with exercises that incorporate all seven movement patterns. This type of routine should be completed at least three times per week and should focus on compound movements. You should also take into account when you’ll schedule cardio and a rest day, which typically happens in between workouts. “Splits are a way of organizing your workouts that’s most effective for your goals and lifestyle,” she explains.