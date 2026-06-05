Healthy Living Apps: Transform Your Wellness Journey with Fun and Engagement

There are seemingly a bajillion fitness apps available, and from logging your personal bests to tracking your pickleball wins, each has its own niche. There are countless wellness apps in the market for every type of goal and strategy a user might have. To determine which health and wellness app is the right fit for you, there are a couple of factors to take into consideration. As technology continues to advance, the potential for these apps to enhance overall well-being is immense.

That’s a great way to make training feel more rewarding and sustainable, rather than a never-ending slog. However—and this is a big however—to make the most of the app, you do need an Apple Watch, which comes with a hefty price tag. The mobile app can still track your daily steps and exercise calories without an Apple Watch, though it’ll be less accurate (especially if you set your phone down a lot).

Below are some of the best diet and exercise apps, with evaluations into how they work and why they can help you achieve results. Requires Google Health Premium subscription (sold separately), Google Health app, and internet connection. Features and eligibility requirements subject to change; availability varies. Requires Google Health Premium subscription (sold separately), Google Health app, Wi-Fi, and internet connection. The Google Health app will roll out as an app update to existing Fitbit users. You won’t have to download a different app, and your data will transition automatically.

Your coach uploads a custom training plan each week, and your connected Apple Watch or other supported fitness device collects data from your workout and sends it to them for review.

I tested the most popular workout apps to help you find the ones worth the cost–some are even free.

Why you can trust Tom’s GuideOur writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what’s best for you.

Also, after a few months, you might get tired of the style or switch from indoor to outdoor workouts.

Apps can offer assistance in this area, whether they’re counting your steps or calories, or charting your weekly strength-training goals.

Enter your zip code to explore programs, events, and resources in your community.

The 10 Best Fitness and Exercise Apps

Despite body mass index (BMI) being widely dispelled and not accurate for certain groups of people, BetterMe still uses it and identified her as “morbidly obese.” Workouts can be viewed on your phone or desktop, or cast to a larger screen using screen mirroring. Workout routines can also be integrated with your own Spotify playlist, or the app’s instrumental upbeat music (that’s actually not bad, according to our testers!).

Best Fitness Apps for Cardio Workouts

The instructors bring the energy and will even give shout-outs during the live classes. People should always wear comfortable footwear and clothing that provides appropriate support when participating in workouts. However, some may require a subscription cost or have in-app purchases.

Fooducate

It also offers daily readiness scores if you use it with a Fitbit wearable. As someone who’s tried almost every workout under the sun, I wanted to create a best-of list that you can actually trust. For this list, I evaluated over 25 different fitness apps, from running apps to weightlifting logbooks to all-around activity trackers. Here are the nine best fitness apps I found—and what each is best for.

Fooducate (Nutrition & Health Tracker)

This easy-to-use app provides detailed information about your sleep cycle to help you get more restful sleep. Simply place your phone on your mattress near your pillow while you sleep and Pillow will track your activity during the night. You can also analyze and record your sleep, heart rate, and audio events such as snoring, sleep talking, or sleep apnea.

Health Coach

If you’re trying to bulk up, you may also want to consider using SHRED in tandem with a supplement—perhaps one found on our list of the best protein powders for muscle gain. Ideal for anyone who draws energy, motivation, and support through community. Around the same time as the streamer partnered with Netflix, it also developed a short series with meditation app Headspace, and the Headspace Guide to Meditation is https://gymfluencers.com/8-best-gym-workout-apps-in-2026-ranked-by-features-and-practical-use/ currently still available on Netflix. During a workout, if you’re wearing one of the best Apple Watches, you’ll be able to see stats from your watch on the screen. When it first launched, you had to have a Watch to use Fitness Plus, but Apple removed the restriction in 2022. The best part of this app is that it’s free and provides access to numerous resources, whether you’re a beginner or more advanced.

Best fitness app overall

Whether you’re focused on skincare, beauty, or supporting your body from the inside out, these bundles are designed to work beautifully together. No guesswork, no overwhelm, just simple, feel-good routines that fit your life and give you real results. To help you decide, we’ve tested and reviewed the top 10 fitness apps of 2026, covering everything from strength and yoga to running and mindfulness.

Living with Chronic Migraine: One Woman’s Journey to Finding a Management Plan

The new app shows “Insight” cards with trend data for these stats, so you can see how your health is improving as you try to get fitter or lose weight. Some people thrive with personalized, AI-made workout or diet plans. Others benefit from social apps like Strava where challenges and “kudos” from friends keep you motivated. And you’d be surprised how a good spreadsheet or basic workout log might work better than an expensive app with videos and plans.

Easy-to-use options to help you track your fitness goals

Be the first to know about new collections and exclusive offers. Each year, we strive to transform lives and strengthen communities worldwide. Christina is a health commerce staff writer at Fortune with more than a decade of experience crafting engaging content for digital platforms.

How to choose the best fitness app

Nutrients such as sugar, added sugar, saturated fat and sodium should all be considered when you are working to improve your overall diet. Testers appreciated the large food database, and that the app contains a community support feature and ways to swap recipes, although some describe it as limited. Our programs and services are focused on our primary areas of impact that help people achieve their goals and strengthen communities. With our breadth of offerings, you can find the support you need and help your neighborhood thrive. Experienced lifters or runners might be fine with minimal cues, as long as sets, reps, or distances are clearly laid out.

The right app can act as a virtual personal trainer or training partner to keep you motivated and accountable. People may also benefit from working out with a personal trainer or joining an in-person class led by a qualified instructor. A personal trainer or class instructor can help a person exercise safely. This app may best suit people who want support in building up and sticking to a fitness routine. Strava allows users to track their cycling and running journeys using GPS.