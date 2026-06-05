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History

The Church Street Graveyard contains above-ground tombs and monuments spread over 4 acres (2 ha) and was founded in 1819. Several historic cemeteries were established shortly after the colonial era. The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception was built on the colonial-era Campo Santo cemetery, of which no trace remains. Fires in 1827 and 1839 destroyed the city’s remaining wooden colonial architecture. Early cottages, similar to those in other French settlements, were built as rows of two or three separate rooms each with a front and rear door that often opened onto an external porch running the length of the home. The Dauphin Island Sea Lab is located south of the city, on Dauphin Island near the mouth of Mobile Bay.

The free population in the whole of Mobile County, including the city, consisted of 29,754 citizens, of which 1,195 were free people of color. By 1860 Mobile’s population within the city limits had reached 29,258 people; it was the 27th-largest city in the United States and 4th-largest in what would soon be the Confederate States of America. Considered one of the Gulf Coast’s cultural centers, Mobile has several art museums, a symphony orchestra, professional opera, professional ballet company, and a large concentration of historic architecture. Alabama’s only deep-water port, Mobile is located on the Mobile River at the head of Mobile Bay on the north-central Gulf Coast. Springhill Medical Center was founded in 1975 and is Mobile’s only for-profit facility. BayPointe Hospital and Children’s Residential Services is the city’s only psychiatric hospital.

Truly Insane International Features

In 2016, Spire Inc. bought EnergySouth, Inc, the parent company of Mobile Gas and has been provide the service to the surrounding community since then. This cessation of cruise service left the city with an annual debt service of around two million dollars related to the terminal. The public terminals handle containerized, bulk, breakbulk, roll-on/roll-off, and heavy-lift cargoes.

Alabama’s French Creole population celebrated this festival from the first decade of the 18th century. The Mobile metropolitan area, with an estimated 412,000 people, is the third-most populous metropolitan area in the state. It’s really a great service, and I’m so thankful that we discovered them

History

My husband and I both use this service and his plan less than $10/month while mine can fluctuate based on travel and business needs. That’s ~50x-200x+ faster than my old cell service & home wifi and many multiples faster than our wired in-office fiber. US Mobile is a small company but it gives you better service than the big ones. Easy to set up and use from website and fast and https://aquaspins.gr/ friendly service from the staff. Tailor your service to exactly what you need and add more whenever necessary at a very low price.

In 1911 the city adopted a commission form of government, which had three members elected by at-large voting.

Baylinc is a public transportation bus service provided by the Baldwin Rural Transit System in cooperation with the Wave Transit System that provides service between eastern Baldwin County and downtown Mobile.

Founded in 1927, Bishop State Community College is a public, historically African American, community college with four campuses in Mobile.

Tailor your service to exactly what you need and add more whenever necessary at a very low price.

When MAWSS was founded in 1814, it used Three-Mile Creek to provide water to the city.

On May 25, 1865, the city suffered great loss when some three hundred people died as a result of an explosion at a federal ammunition depot on Beauregard Street. The H. L. Hunley, the first submarine to sink an enemy ship, was built in Mobile. Additionally, 1,785 slave owners in the county held 11,376 people in bondage, about one-quarter of the total county population of 41,130 people. The last slaves to enter the United States from the African trade were brought to Mobile on the slave ship Clotilda, including Cudjoe Lewis, who was the last survivor of the slave trade. River transportation was aided by the introduction of steamboats in the early decades of the 19th century.

The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center is a non-profit science center located in downtown. The Bragg-Mitchell Mansion (1855), Richards DAR House (1860), and Condé-Charlotte House (1822) are antebellum house museums. The Mobile Medical Museum in the French colonial-style Vincent-Doan House chronicles the history of medicine in the city. The Phoenix Fire Museum in the restored Phoenix Volunteer Fire Company Number 6 building covers fire companies dating to 1838. The History Museum of Mobile showcases centuries of local history in the Old City Hall. Battleship Memorial Park is a military park on the shore of Mobile Bay.

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The Centre for the Living Arts is an organization that operates the historic Saenger Theatre and Space 301, a contemporary art gallery. The museum was expanded in 2002 to approximately 95,000 square feet (8,826 m2). The Mobile Museum of Art features permanent exhibits that span several centuries of art and culture.

The Alabama State Port Authority owns and operates the public terminals at the Port of Mobile. The Wave Transit System provides fixed-route bus and demand-response service in Mobile. The linear park will ultimately span seven miles, from Langan (Municipal) Park to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Avenue, and include trailheads, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

The last quarter of the 19th century was a time of economic depression and municipal insolvency for Mobile.

It is the largest industrial and transportation complex in the region with more than 70 companies, many of which are aerospace, spread over 1,650 acres (668 ha).

Mobile is served locally by several over-the-air television stations including WKRG 5 (CBS), WALA 10 (Fox), WPMI 15 (Roar), WMPV 21 (religious), WDPM 23 (religious), WEIQ 42 (PBS), and WFNA 55 (The CW).

The tribe’s language was the basis for Mobilian Jargon, a Choctaw-derived lingua franca widely used to facilitate trade among the various Gulf Coast peoples.

Choose from 10+ audio, streaming and gaming services for a $15/month credit when you have 3 lines on Unlimited Premium.

The territory was split in 1817, and the eastern half, including the Mobile Bay area, became the Alabama Territory for two years before being admitted to the union as the state of Alabama.

Beginning in the late 1980s, newly elected mayor Mike Dow and the city council began an effort termed the “String of Pearls Initiative” to make Mobile into a competitive city. In 1963, three African-American students brought a case against the Mobile County School Board for being denied admission to Murphy High School. George E. McNally, Mobile’s first Republican mayor since Reconstruction, was the driving force behind the founding of the IDB.

History

The territory was split in 1817, and the eastern half, including the Mobile Bay area, became the Alabama Territory for two years before being admitted to the union as the state of Alabama. When Mobile was included in the Mississippi Territory in 1813, the population had dwindled to roughly 300 people. By 1766, the town’s population was estimated to be 860 people, although the borders were smaller than during the French colonial period. The Treaty of Paris ceded French territories east of the Mississippi River to Britain, including Mobile. The tribe’s language was the basis for Mobilian Jargon, a Choctaw-derived lingua franca widely used to facilitate trade among the various Gulf Coast peoples.

In the twentieth century, several teams, each called the Bears, operated at different times. Mobile has been home to Minor League Baseball teams from the late nineteenth century to 2019. The top graduating high school seniors from their respective states compete each June. The Ladd-Peebles Stadium opened in 1948 and has a current capacity of 40,646, making it the fourth-largest stadium in the state. Mobile’s Jewish community dates back to the 1820s, and the city has two historic Jewish cemeteries, Sha’arai Shomayim Cemetery and Ahavas Chesed Cemetery.

Mobile’s public transportation is the Wave Transit System which features buses with 18 fixed routes and neighborhood service. MCPSS has an enrollment of approximately 52,000 students at 92 schools, employs approximately 7,200 public school employees, and had a budget in 2024–2025 of $843 million. Langan Park, the largest of the parks at 720 acres (291 ha), features lakes, natural spaces, and contains the Mobile Museum of Art, Azalea City Golf Course, Mobile Botanical Gardens and Playhouse in the Park. The Oakleigh Historic Complex are three house museums that portray the daily lives of enslaved, working class, and upper-class people during the 19th century. The port is also home to private bulk terminal operators, as well as a number of highly specialized shipbuilding and repair companies with two of the largest floating dry docks on the Gulf Coast.