Personal Training Software for Fitness Professionals

It takes the knowledge once siloed in expensive resources and makes it attainable for the average user, thereby increasing our health as a nation. IFIT’s Science Council is a team of leading experts in exercise science, sports medicine, physiology, and health optimization who guide the innovation behind iFIT’s industry-leading fitness experiences. TrainHeroic unifies your tools, tracking, and communication into a single command center—giving you the professional infrastructure to guide your athletes without the spreadsheet headaches.

Where great programming becomes great coaching.

Between this lack of education, the intricacies of proper nutrition and overall time constraints faced by working Americans, creating a sustainable meal plan can become a daunting task. By leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) and specialized data sets, consumers can generate personalized meal plans that account for a user’s specific caloric needs, health history and grocery budget. Take your coaching online and deliver an experience like nothing your clients have ever seen before. With fitness, nutrition, and habit-coaching features, plus in-app messaging, progress tracking, and more — it’s everything you need to motivate and inspire. AI-powered fitness apps and wearables take this a step further, offering real-time form checks and workout adjustments based on real-time user data.

The Best Suggested Swaps for 6 Common Exercises

ABC Trainerize offers a https://madmuscles-review.com/tai-chi/ tailor-made solution for your facility, helping to extend the platform benefits far beyond the walls of your club. Craft your member experience through your own custom branded app, powerful integrations, appointments, and more. Our fully-integrated payments features are built specifically for fitness businesses and make it easier than ever to manage your packages, sessions and digital memberships.

Real people. Real progress. Real results.

At the same time, AI has been making life-saving strides across the healthcare system, there has also been increased investment and growing interest in the health and wellness economy.

ABC Trainerize offers a tailor-made solution for your facility, helping to extend the platform benefits far beyond the walls of your club.

3x your client engagement with the #1 coaching app for personal trainers.No credit card required.

Our expert trainers craft workouts that optimize your fitness progress.

As we have highlighted in the past, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the healthcare industry, from helping to fight drug-resistant bacteria to assisting doctors in detecting Parkinson’s disease early.

Effortlessly connect ABC Trainerize with the world’s most powerful apps to level up your fitness and business software stack.

We are a leading provider of large exercise equipment in the United States. We make NordicTrack, ProForm and Freemotion machines used by millions. Whether you have 30 minutes in the garage or a marathon on your list, iFIT can get you there. The developer, Viral Development LLC, indicated that the app’s privacy practices may include handling of data as described below. For more information, see the developer’s privacy policy .

LeanBites – Healthy Dining

Drive engagement and promote your brand with Custom Branded Apps – the ultimate way to deliver a training experience that is uniquely yours. Effortlessly sell your products, schedule sessions, market your brand, and manage clients and your team—all within one app.

Download our free pricing guide to find out

People are now combining AI in healthcare and their interest in the wellness sector, using AI to create fitness training plans, meal prep calendars, recipes, and more. An essential part of leading a healthy lifestyle is figuring out how to implement a healthy diet. According to a study conducted by Del Monte Foods, Inc., one in every three Americans reported never receiving a formal education on what goes into healthy eating habits.

Level up with powerful integrations

Deliver training programs, nutrition plans, and habit routines wherever your clients are—online, in person, and everywhere in between. Expect transformation, competition, and next-level coaching—all coming soon to your screen in 2026. Deliver a premium athlete experience, manage remote and in-person clients in one place, and scale without losing your personal touch. Our immersive, interactive content takes you from Everest to Kyoto, guided by world‑class trainers, live or on‑demand, anywhere you are.

The Premier Platform For Strength Coaches

TrainHeroic replaces clunky administrative work with a professional platform built to keep your clients engaged, accountable, and moving toward real results. 3x your client engagement with the #1 coaching app for personal trainers.No credit card required. Our expert trainers craft workouts that optimize your fitness progress. Join them as they transport you to the world’s most stunning landscapes, keeping you motivated to push farther. For entrepreneurial coaches who run, manage, or own their own coaching business.

Track meals and macros

Workouts can be adjusted based on incoming biometric data (such as heart rate patterns), performance history, user health goals, and, in some cases, user movement. The future of fitness and nutrition is personal, data-driven and accessible. To be clear, AI must not be a replacement for trained medical and health professionals. But, allowing users to leverage AI as a tool to help create baseline fitness and meal plans increases accessibility to wellness and overall sustained health for millions of Americans.

It’s good, BUT beware innacurate more times than not

Save hours of admin work and deliver an unparalleled personal coaching experience with ABC Trainerize. As we have highlighted in the past, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the healthcare industry, from helping to fight drug-resistant bacteria to assisting doctors in detecting Parkinson’s disease early. At the same time, AI has been making life-saving strides across the healthcare system, there has also been increased investment and growing interest in the health and wellness economy. From targeted workouts to insightful business guides, TrainHeroic provides the support and knowledge you need to excel in every aspect of your fitness pursuit. Effortlessly connect ABC Trainerize with the world’s most powerful apps to level up your fitness and business software stack. Tap into the future of personal training and create a 360° member experience.