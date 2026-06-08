Best running apps 2025

Bridging the gap between exercise, diet, and mindfulness, Asana Rebel is like a life coach and yoga instructor rolled into one. More than one of the best fitness apps, it’s a full-blown way of being. While the app is free to join, you’ll reap the most benefit by signing up for one of its subscription tiers. You probably can’t have Chris Hemsworth’s looks or success, but here’s the next best thing. Brought to you by the Aussie hunk and his team of seasoned trainers, Centr features meal plans, mindfulness programs, and workout routines. This isn’t a free app, but you can currently sign up for a complimentary six-week trial.

Habit Builders & Trackers

It also calculates how many calories you’ve burned according to your height, weight, age, and sex. Then, if you choose to start using a Fitbit device all of your data will be saved in the app already. Plus, if you are looking for a place to log the food you eat, the Fitbit app has features for that, too. For example, while Strava can track your gym workouts through Apple’s Fitness app, it’ll struggle to give you useful information, as it won’t record any data points beyond heart rate and calories burned. On the other hand, it’s brilliant for running and cycling tracking, even in its free version.

Can you do personal training through workout apps?

We love a workout app because there’s very little downside to giving one a try. Most offer a free trial, which lets you explore the workouts, features, and overall vibe before committing. Compared to an in-person gym membership, fitness apps are typically more affordable, far more convenient, and they take the guesswork out of programming our own workouts. Since you can use them anytime, anywhere, they’re also one of our favorite tools for staying consistent (and seeing real results). All of this data is accessible through the ring’s app, which is incredibly easy to navigate. On top of activity, sleep and stress scores, the app also provides personalized insight into your cardiovascular age, sleep regularity and holistic readiness.

Thankfully, there are plenty of smartphone apps available today to help track your progress and motivate you to reach your walking goals. There are many other benefits of walking apps beyond basic step counting, too. Features range from monitoring your distance and pace to customized coaching and location suggestions for new walks—it all depends on what you’re looking for and are budgeting for. While the platform is ideal for advanced athletes, beginners also benefit by learning foundational movements and mastering strength basics. “You pick a coach based on your goals and preferences, and each day’s workout—including rest—is programmed for you.

How to choose the best fitness app for you

She currently consults in both Los Angeles & San Francisco helping athletes of all ages meet optimal health & performance goals. The best part of this app is that it’s free and provides access to numerous resources, whether you’re a beginner or more advanced. Brett Williams, NASM-CPT, PES, a senior editor at Men’s Health, is a certified trainer and former pro football player and tech reporter. You can find his work elsewhere at Mashable, Thrillist, and other outlets.

It has features that keep you motivated, improves your self-esteem, and minimize and help you cope with stress. If you are looking for a library of workouts that you can browse online, this is the one-stop shop. Integration features with other apps can provide you with a wider perspective on your overall health. This feature is an essential factor to help your fitness app work for your maximum benefit.

It also provides you with info about your time and speed as well as the distance you’ve covered.

Strava is one of those apps that makes running, cycling, or even hiking feel more fun—and a little more motivating.

All information presented is purely research-based and correct at the time of publication.

If you’re into strength training but don’t have access to a gym, you can opt for the PWR At Home program.

The app also assists in helping you reach a deeper level of consciousness for mindfulness and meditation.

People with mobility issues such as poor balance or arthritis should also get advice from their doctor.

Best Real Health Coach

Compatible with home or gym use, Ladder workout plans are meant to be utilized wherever you’re getting a sweat in. For those who like to break a sweat at home , this list of the best fitness apps are your friend. Not only will each one help you stay in shape by way of targeted exercises and extended plans, but many will do so free of charge.

Our Thoughts on Reverse Health

It uses AI to generate workout plans and provide progressive overload, all through a slick interface. Workout apps are a fantastic tool for guidance, structured routines, and cues to help with form. However, they cannot fully replace the individualized attention and expertise of a personal trainer in a one-on-one session. Some apps, such as Future, offer virtual personal training so you can receive tailored guidance from the comfort of your home. If you already work with a trainer, it is worth asking whether they use an app to program and track your workouts, allowing you to combine professional expertise with the convenience of digital tools. If you’re looking for a virtual coach, then Runna is the best running app for you.

Best workout app for iPhone

If strength is your goal, you’ll find a wide range of strength classes and programs on the Alo Moves app. Sort the offerings by difficulty and intensity level and then choose the series that aligns with your goals. Clue was centr workout app a small Berlin-based startup, but grew to be one of the most powerful, helpful, and informative tools to accompany every woman’s menstrual cycle. Their main claim and goal is to make you understand how your body works, not only by tracking your period and ovulation, but gathering other data and information on your symptoms, like cramps, headaches, low mood etc. Tracking menstrual cycles and symptoms can contribute to better physical health.

Best for building fitness habits: Nike Training Club

Lightroom for mobile empowers you to make use of everything your mobile camera has to offer, which is often not utilized by the standard OS camera app. With Lightroom, you can choose your exposure, timer, instant presets, and more. If your camera allows it, you can take even more control over your pictures with professional and HDR capture modes. The app educates on lifestyle changes to reduce IBD symptoms for those suffering from Crohn’s or Ulcerative Colitis.

Best free workout app

WH executive editor Abby Cuffey and executive health and fitness director Jacqueline Andriakos have been using Ladder for years for the kettlebell workouts in the Body and Bell program (created by Kanski) in the app. WH lifestyle director Lindsay Geller has also been using it more than ever, thanks to their recently launched prenatal track. You should expect a little muscle soreness after workouts, especially in the beginning.

Sworkit has maintained its popularity ever since its introduction to the public years ago. The workouts in its “playlist” are considered to closely adhere to the training guidelines set by the American College of Sports Medicine. Its simple interface helps you increase the amount of water you consume with minimal effort.

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The content is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment or for professional financial advice. Jacob Osborn is an accomplished author and journalist with over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Communication Arts from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and co-authored a Young Adult novel through …