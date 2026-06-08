10 Best Fitness and Exercise Apps

These memberships can range in price, with some platforms charging $200 per month and beyond. As with any fitness-related purchase, make sure that you can comfortably invest the required coin into the service each month. Some programs and digital services require access to a variety of fitness equipment, so you’ll want to be sure you can actually complete the prescribed workouts with the gear you have on hand.

Program Assessment

When he’s not writing about training programs or gear, he can be seen at the gym or in the wild, putting them to the test.

If you prefer a workout app that’s more specific to your interests, such as yoga, we recommend others in the list below.

A former gym owner, he also has more than 15 years of experience coaching other athletes in weightlifting, CrossFit, and functional fitness.

If you’re going to be training in your garage gym, you’ll want to carefully consider what sort of home gym equipment may be required for the app you’re considering.

There are beginner-friendly workouts, high-intensity cardio sessions, and gym-based weights sessions, but the primary focus is on helping you hit your goals, whatever they are.

“Regardless, it is a very useful workout app and it does make sense as long as the goals are set to an honest and logical intent,” they add.

The app is an extension of this, with hundreds of classes to choose from, all set to an infectious beat, with motivating instructors. The app can feel a little overwhelming at a first glance, but classes can be filtered by trainer, time, and the music you prefer to work out to. You can also add classes to your library, which lets you select classes you’ve taken before, or plan on taking in the future, at a glance.

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The idea behind the method is to work toward a stronger body and build a better relationship with yourself. Alo Wellness Club is a fitness and wellness app from parent company Alo Yoga — yes, the trendy brand responsible for getting us all hooked on the famous Alo Yoga Goddess Leggings. The app essentially connects you with instructors through an extensive array of classes. There are also handy features like Strava Beacon, which are designed to keep you safe, by allowing your friends or family members to track your live location on a run. Trainers include Kayla herself, as well as the likes of Kelsey Wells, Chontel Duncan, Britany Williams, and Stephanie Sanzo.

Military Workout: Muscle Max

I love all the data it provides, and there are so many great programs to choose from within the workout library. For those who want to follow a well-designed program for several months at a time, focusing on progressive overload in the gym, Boostcamp is a great option. For those needing a solid program for strength training, we highly recommend Boostcamp. This online portal provides you with hundreds of training programs from top fitness professionals and experts—folks like Dr. Eric Helms, Dr. Swole, or Jim Wendler, creator of the 5/3/1 workout. Compared to the average workout app, Zwift is more affordable, and has a longer trial period. However, you’ll need compatible hardware, and it’s only good for cycling workouts.

Other popular workout apps we recommend

Price is determined by how many credits & classes you want to book per month. There are plenty of online yoga instructors to try if neither personality quite gels with you. If Adriene cooing that a pose is “yummy” makes you cringe, you can also give Jessamyn Stanley or Yoga with Tim a shot.

What is the best at home workout program for women?

She also occasionally mixes in dance movements as part of the warmups to get you in the mood for working out. In addition to the regular workouts, the program offers guided meditations, pre- and post-natal exercises and beginner workouts. The list includes hiking, canoeing, an e-bike rides, rowing, alpine skiing, swimming, stand-up paddleboarding, and yoga. Of course, it’s important to point out that there are no actual workouts on Strava, so unlike other apps on this list, don’t expect to follow a strength training session — this is an app for tracking your progress. SWEAT’s app is clean and easy to navigate, with the ability to save workouts for later and browse ‘On Demand’ workouts from other trainers outside of your plan.

Best Gym Workout App: Train Fitness

You’ll need to want to use the app day in and day out, as opposed to having a dedicated coach or personal trainer pushing you to hit the weights. Aaptiv is also offering 50 percent off its $99 annual subscription, though there is no free trial with that deal. It plans out your meals for the week and has recipes that you can follow to create at home. I think this app is best for experienced trainers because of how challenging the PWR program is. PWR focuses on muscle growth and body strength through hypertrophy, which is essentially an increase in muscle size that is achieved through progressive weight lifting.

Comparing the best fitness and workout apps

You’ll be able to access over a thousand strength-training programs, including over 100 programs created by certified expert coaches. The only thing you’ll be missing is some of the Pro plans, as well as advanced training stats and analytics. And “what it is,” is a highly customizable training platform with a wide variety of workout programs. If you only have access to a home gym or something like a small apartment gym with limited equipment, you can tailor the workouts to fitness software reviews whatever’s available. With the free version, you can log your own workouts, or let the Caliber algorithm create a custom workout program for you, based on a quick assessment while setting up the app.

Best Free Trial for a Workout App: TR NER by Element 26

Whether it’s racking up the miles on foot or loading up weight in the gym, Techradar’s experts test on multiple workout types, with different platforms including iOS, Android, Apple Watch, Wear OS, and more. It’s ideal for lapsed runners and newcomers, too, with an audio prompter for helping you pick up the pace, but experienced runners will love the more detailed running metrics offered here, too. Every week you also get a message from your coach, where they give you tips on factors such as technique and mobility. If you own an iPhone, chances are you’ve either tried Apple Fitness Plus or you’ve got a free trial waiting for you. Apple Fitness Plus is chock-full of guided content, from meditation, HIIT, and strength workouts to kickboxing, dance, yoga and more.

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Everyone can and should do some form of exercise, even if they face severe limitations. Experts have designed specific exercises for seniors that are low-impact, safe, and able to be done even from a sitting position if necessary. There’s no Holy Grail when it comes to a single best weight-loss exercise. Whatever gets your heart rate up and gets your body moving – while having fun and staying motivated – is the exercise that will help you shed pounds. We’re all familiar with exercise’s ability to improve cardiovascular health. It’s best to stretch after you have warmed up for a few minutes, or perform stretching exercises after you completed your workout.